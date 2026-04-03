MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday after police said he stole an SUV, slammed into another vehicle, then crashed between a pole and a fence in a crime spree that spanned multiple towns overnight.

Justin DaSilva said the driver of the stolen Range Rover slammed into the side of his car, backed up, then sped away without warning Friday morning. DaSilva said he followed the driver in his car while he called police.

Police said the driver of the Range Rover crashed on Albion Street, becoming wedged between a utility pole and a fence, shortly after.

“I called the police when I got towards Malden High, because there was kids and a crossing guard, and he was flying down the road,” DaSilva said. “That’s when I got on the phone with police, and when I turned the corner, that’s when he was in the collision. And I was telling them, ‘oh he just crashed again, hanging out of the car, screaming for help.'”

Surveillance video captured in the middle of the night showed the teenager stealing the SUV from a home in Lynnfield.

“I was just surprised that they would come into a driveway,” the homeowner told 7NEWS. “It was kind of like sandwiched between two cars, it wasn’t like it was on the street or on the end. It was between two cars, like, way up on my driveway.”

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash and then subsequently arrested. Investigators said the boy may be connected to more than 20 overnight car break-ins in Waltham.

DaSilva said he is still processing the chaotic ordeal.

“He stole the vehicle, he’s underage, so it was a lot of things I wasn’t suspecting,” he said. “But overall I’m glad that he’s safe and didn’t get hurt. No injuries, no one else got hurt.”

The crash is under investigation.

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