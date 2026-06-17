EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people inside a stolen car were arrested Monday after they tried to evade police by ramming through rush hour traffic then fleeing the vehicle on foot, according to Everett police.

On Monday at approximately 5 p.m., an Everett police officer from the traffic unit checked the status of an Audi sedan on Broadway which revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Swampscott. The officer called for backup and once other units arrived, the officer attempted to perform a motor vehicle stop.

The driver of the stolen car then tried to flee the scene; striking several vehicles in the multi-lane roadway where traffic was at a standstill during rush hour. Video captured one adult and three juveniles then exit the car and run off on foot, but police said they were quickly apprehended.

A man who lives in the area said he witnessed the police presence.

“I just heard sirens and everything like that, and next thing we know we looked down the window and they were right down here – down the street,” said Jimmy McCann, an Everett resident. “They had a lot of cops down there, they had the K9’s. They took them out and they started barking and everything.”

“I just saw police grabbing a guy, I saw police around here for about 30 minutes to an hour,” another resident said.

7NEWS cameras were rolling after the arrests as detectives combed the stolen car and yards nearby. Everett police said they recovered a loaded rifle with armor piercing rounds, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine. They said a loaded 9mm pistol was also recovered from one of the juveniles.

Tthe adult suspect is from Norwood and was arraigned Tuesday. He is being held without bail pending a hearing on Thursday.

Everett police said the other three people involved also live in the Greater Boston area, and all four suspects are being charged with “numerous firearm related charges and drug charges.”

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