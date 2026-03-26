BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a porch in Brockton Thursday morning, video obtained by 7NEWS shows.

Police said the driver was backing out of a driveway when she lost control of the car, and was issued a citation.

The homeowner said he was shocked at the scene.

“We opened the door and everything is just destroyed,” the homeowner said. “It’s crazy, just broke through the entire porch.”

No one was hurt in the incident, and the porch was fixed by Thursday afternoon.

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