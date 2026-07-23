BOSTON (WHDH) - A kitten found inside a car engine was rescued Thursday after three women heard the animal making noise on their way out of work. Those women spoke with 7NEWS about the situation that they said pulled on their heartstrings.

Three women who were leaving work Thursday afternoon said they were stopped by the sound of a cat coming from inside a car parked near a Boston courthouse. They said they soon discovered a kitten was hiding near the engine. The owner of the vehicle and a few other bystanders then spent nearly 10 minutes trying to remove parts of the car to get the kitten out safely.

“It was so crazy, and it was cool to see everyone kind of came together,” one of the women said. “I had my lunch with me, so I started taking out pieces of chicken and seeing if it would maybe lure the cat out.”

After a few tense moments, the animal was finally freed.

“It was heartbreaking to hear that ‘meow’ for me, I have a kitten at home and I know Tiara has cats. It was just like I heard my cat. I was like, ‘oh my God we need to get this kitten out of here,” one woman explained.

The three women nicknamed the kitten Infiniti after the car it was found in. Boston Animal Control responded to the scene to take the kitten, and shortened its name to Finn.

“I love it. I think it’s a great story where everyone just came together. I mean even just people walking across the street and said, ‘wait, there’s a cat, like, what’s going on?’ It’s like the best story,” one woman said.

Boston Animal Control said the kitten appears to be fine, and will undergo a full medical examination tomorrow. The agency also said the kitten was not microchipped, so it’s unclear where it came from or if it belongs to anyone.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)