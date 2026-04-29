SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck was caught on camera slamming into a 14-year-old boy riding a mini bike in Somerville Sunday night, sending the boy rolling into the middle of an intersection before the driver sped off.

Gage Jennings said he was on his way home with a friend when the driver was making a left turn on Mystic Avenue at approximately 8:25 p.m., and the two collided. Video captured Jennings rolling several times before landing in the street, he then jumps up and limps away. The driver is seen waiting for the injured boy’s friend to move the bike, then he drives off.

“When I got hit, like, I was in a complete shock because I couldn’t believe I got hit,” Jennings said. “I stood up, if you look in the video, I walked to the sidewalk, my friend picks up my bike and he speeds off. My eyes just, like, went black, and I just remember standing up.”

Jennings’ mother brought him to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries to his knee and pelvis. His bike’s handlebars and rear reflector were also damaged.

“My heart dropped, I mean, that’s my baby,” said Jessica Fernandes, Jennings’ mother. “I don’t understand how you can hit a child and just take off.”

Fernandes said she wants the driver identified and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and injuring her child.

“I just want him to turn himself in honestly, because he should understand that what he did was wrong and it could’ve went way worse,” Jennings said.

Video showed the driver did have a green light, but after an accident like this, the law states you must stop.

Jennings said his bike was one of his favorite possessions, and although he fixed it up, he said it may stay in the driveway until further notice.

Somerville police responded within minutes, but the Massachusetts State Police are investigating because Mystic Avenue is a state road.

Fernandes said there were several witnesses, one of whom sent a photo of the truck to state police. State police said the license plate was difficult to make out, but they are searching for the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call troopers at the Medford Barracks.

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