WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police body camera captured the chaotic moments, and sighs of relief following a frightening fall in Worcester.

A 4-year-old child fell from a seventh-floor window last month.

The child’s parents told police they were in the living room when he fell out of the window. Amazingly, the young boy only suffered minor injuries.

A neighbor who saw the child fall called 9-1-1. He also tried to keep people away from the body while first responders rushed to the scene.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and spoke with the family. His brother explained that the child lives with autism and would not be able to tell EMTs about his pain.

The child was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined he only had a small injury to his foot.

The body camera captured the first responders breathing a sigh of relief that the situation wasn’t worse.

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