WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A home was on fire in John Ushinski’s Street in Worcester, and his neighbors said they were terrified knowing a woman was still inside.

Without hesitation, the retired Worcester firefighter took off — sprinting down the street and into the burning home without any protective gear, not even his shoes.

“I was able to go in grab her and get her out of the building and into the yard,” said Ushinski. “It had become so dark and so difficult to actually see through, I was actually trying to lay to the ground seeing if I could see anyone else or see where the fire was.”

Worcester firefighters, many of whom Ushinski knew and worked with, arrived at the home shortly after. Neighbors said they were seen removing a scorched couch from the home as paramedics tended to the woman and Ushinski.

This is not the first time Ushinski has jumped into action like this; he has also received an honor for saving a 14-year-old who had been shot.

“It’s more of just trying to help my community,” said Ushinski. “It’s why I became a firefighter when I did.”

Ushinski has spent the last several years in fire prevention, teaching children about fire safety.

Though he is retired from the action now, he said after years in the military and as a firefighter, helping people is in his nature.

“You know, it’s just a reaction to do what it is that’s necessary to help people,” said Ushinski.

Ushinski was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The woman inside the burning home was also taken to the hospital; both she and Ushinski are doing well.

