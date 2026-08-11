REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car collided with a moped in Revere Friday, sending the moped driver flying through the air before slamming down onto the pavement, video obtained by 7NEWS captured.

Police said the 28-year-old man was driving his moped on Revere Street just before 4 p.m. when a car coming the opposite way was attempting to turn onto Thorndike Street. The two vehicles then collided, sending the moped driver flipping through the air before landing on his back.

Witnesses said they rushed out of a nearby store at the sound of the crash.

“We heard it. It sounded like a big explosion out front. And all the customers just ran out my shop just see what was going on,” said Anthony Tammaro, Owner of Ace’s Games & More on Revere Street.

“It was so loud, like a bang, like a firework,” said Jason Calnan, an employee at Ace’s Games & More. “I ran, we got a blanket. Put it under his head. My friend I was with, she was just comforting him. He wanted to call his mother. We couldn’t find his phone at the time.”

7NEWS obtained surveillance video showing the moment of impact from two angles. One video shows the car’s airbags deploy before the moped driver hits the ground.

“I was in shock because I have never seen something like that,” Calnan said. “It looked like a movie, he was trying to get up but couldn’t.”

Police said the moped driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the car, identified as Joshua Cordova, 33, of Prosper, Texas, stayed at the scene and declined medical attention. Cordova was not arrested, but was issued a criminal motor vehicle citation for failure to yield at an intersection, police said.

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