LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police cruisers collided in Lawrence on Sunday.

Two officers were responding to a call and, while en route, ended up crashing into each other, with one sliding into a pickup truck.

“We just heard the boom,” Wedalmys Nunez said, of Santia Bakery, who translated for Guva.

Guva ran out to help.

“The girl in the truck, it was a woman, so she was helping her because she had her CPR certification, so she wants to know if she was good and everything was good,” Nunez said for Guva.

Guva said the woman’s chest was red from the impact. She then went to check on the officers.

“Both of them had injuries to the wrist,” Nunez said for Guva. “One of them had something here and something on his arm.”

Lawrence police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shows one officer heading north on Amesbury Street while another came down Essex Street. The two crashed in the intersection before hitting a truck that was stopped at the light.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)