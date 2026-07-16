TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after they became locked behind an ATM in Tewksbury Thursday morning.

Two technicians said they found themselves trapped behind the machine on Route 38 after the wind blew the steel door shut without warning. First responders said they made sure the two men were okay before they used crowbars, an axe, and other tools to pry the door open.

“Keep them calm, keep them cool, make sure there’s air conditioning in the space. Once we determined they’re comfortable and safe we can take our time and methodically move the door,” said Tewksbury Fire Capt. Scott Austin.

Residents watched on as firefighters were able to free the technicians, one of whom gave a thumbs up after he was able to get out.

“We pull people out of everywhere. People will always be trapped or stuck, not uncommon at all,” Austin said. “They’re going to need some new hardware on the door, but they’ll be alright.”

Both technicians are okay following the incident.

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