BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who was carjacked in Mattapan by the same suspect who then drove her car down a busy sidewalk, hitting and killing another woman, spoke to 7NEWS Tuesday, describing the harrowing moments she was ripped from her vehicle.

Police said at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ibraim Matos, 37, of Hyde Park, was involved in a crash on Blue Hill Avenue, where they said he got out of the damaged vehicle, carjacked a woman at a nearby car wash, pulling her out of the vehicle before speeding off.

“I guess I panicked, so I was pressing the buttons, and the windows started like going up instead of me locking the door, so that’s when he opened the door and dragged me out,” the carjacking victim told 7NEWS. “I was very happy that the community came together as one and they stopped him from any further damage.”

Prosecutors said Matos then drove on the wrong side of the road and onto the sidewalk, where 32-year-old Mabinty Janneh was run down and dragged to her death. They said Janneh was headed to the bank at the time.

Police said Matos continued crashing into other vehicles before slamming into an MBTA bus. Prosecutors said community members then forcibly removed Matos from the car, assisting in his capture.

Francesca Damas, the daughter of a man seriously injured in the crime spree, shared photos of her father who has a broken neck. He remains hospitalized at Boston Medical Center after undergoing surgery. The 60-year-old father of five was the first victim of the deadly drive.

“I was scared, sad, terrified, I cried multiple times,” Damas said.

Matos is being held without bail. He was ordered to undergo a 20 day psychiatric evaluation and is due back in court in July.

A GoFundMe to support Janneh’s family can be found here.

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