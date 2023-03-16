LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say a juvenile male has been arrested in connection with an assault on a USPS letter carrier that involved a machete.

Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Porter Street, where police found a postal worker who had suffered injuries to his “right hand and wrist area.”

Speaking with officers, the adult male victim said he was assaulted after he found the alleged suspect in his mail truck while returning from a delivery.

Before being assaulted, the carrier alleged the suspect pointed an airsoft rifle at the him, and that when he attempted to defend himself, the suspect allegedly took a machete from his waistband and slashed at the carrier before fleeing.

LeBlanc said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment as officers canvassed the area.

According to the deputy superintendent, police located the juvenile a short distance away and took him into custody after a foot pursuit.

The suspect is now facing charges of:

Delinquency, to wit

Assault & Battery by Dangerous Weapon t/w Machete

Assault by Dangerous Weapon t/w Airsoft Rifle

B&E Motor Vehicle

Simple Assault (2x counts)

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also became involved in the investigation, according to LeBlanc.

The USPIS provided the following statement from Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division Darnell Edwards:

“The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. I would like to thank the Lowell Police Department for their swift response and assistance in this matter. While we are grateful that the letter carrier in this case was not seriously hurt, there is no place for violence directed at these public servants and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring anyone who would attack these men and women to justice.”

