Juvenile enters wrong home, shots fired

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are investigating shots fired early Saturday morning, officials said.

Detectives responded to Summer Street after a resident called the Portsmouth Emergency Communications Center, stating that an unknown male entered her and her partner’s home.

According to police, the caller alleged that her partner shot at the juvenile male’s vehicle as it “fled from the area.”

The male allegedly entered the home after receiving an invitation on social media, but had the wrong address, according to police’s initial investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peter Sheldon at (603) 610-7609.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)