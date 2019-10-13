Juvenile seriously injured in ATV crash in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy suffered serious injuries after his ATV struck a telephone pole Sunday morning in Carver, police say.

Officers responding to a reported single ATV crash in the powerline area adjacent to Richfield Circle about 11:30 a.m. determined the rider lost control of his ATV and struck a telephone pole.

The boy was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Carver police, Fire, and EMS all reported to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing with the Massachusetts Environmental Police and Carver Police Department.

No additional information has been released.

