K-9 helps foil robbery at Dorchester eating establishment

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA Transit Police K-9 is being credited with foiling a robbery Wednesday night in Dorchester, police say.

Police responded to an eating establishment in the Fields Corner section of Dorchester about 9:25 p.m. where they say Dimitri Lawson, 21, of Dorchester, walked behind the counter, struck the employee in the face, and began to force open the cash register, according to transit police.

At this time, a patron who was present ran outside and flagged down a passing transit police officer and informed him of the robbery in progress, police say.

The officer and his K-9 partner, Molly, immediately proceeded to the establishment where police say the officer gave commands to Lawson, who was standing at the counter in front of a broken cash register.

Lawson refused to comply and exhibited signs he would assault the officer, and after warning Lawson, the officer released Molly.

Police say Lawson struck Molly with a closed fist on her head, but Molly continued to engage Lawson until he was placed under arrest.

During the booking process, police discovered Lawson had several warrants out for his arrest, including breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

