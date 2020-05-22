K-9 Lennox helps troopers locate missing Cheshire woman in nearby woods

CHESHIRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police dog helped authorities locate a woman who went missing Thursday night in Cheshire, police said.

Troopers responding to a call to assist in locating the distraught woman just before 10 p.m. on Ashuwillticook Rail Trail were told that she went missing from her home more than two hours ago “in a state of crisis,” police said.

After viewing surveillance video, police determined she had entered a dense wooded area and had K-9 Lennox sniff her pillowcase to detect the odor, according to police.

Lennox tracked the scent 100 yards in where they found the missing woman lying on the ground within a tree, police said.

Local firefighters and EMS administered aid and she was taken to an area hospital.

