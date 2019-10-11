K9 hailed a hero after sniffing out location of missing woman with dementia

Troopers responding to a report of a missing woman in her late 50’s met with the woman’s husband who provided K9 officer Cairo with some bedding so he could beging tracking her scent, according to a release issued by Massachusetts State Police.

Cairo began a track from the backyard of the residence that led to a path. A pick up in the wind caused a momentary distraction but the dog was able to continue searching the thick brush.

Eventually, officers heard a faint voice yelling for help and they were able to safely locate the missing woman.

She was returned to her family home.

