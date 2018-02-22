K9 teams search Medford High School weeks after gun magazine found

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police and K9 teams from Medford and surrounding communities swept through city’s high school on Thursday, weeks after a loaded gun magazine was found under a seat in the theater at the McGlynn K-8 School.

Police say the search was conducted as a precaution. Authorities searched the elementary and middle school earlier in the week.

Medford Superintendent Roy Belson said a cleaning crew found the loaded magazine back in December. The company reportedly turned the clip over to an in-house custodian. That custodian then locked the clip away in the principal’s office.

Principal Jake Edwards said he may have thrown away the clip while cleaning out his office, according to Belson. The discovery was never reported to police until nearly two months after the fact.

Belson said he did not believe it presented a clear danger and did not report it to police, believing it was an “isolated incident.”

A city councilor said she was notified about the magazine last Thursday by school personnel, who were unnerved by the fatal school shooting at a Florida high school. She notified police Friday.

No traces of weapons were found in the schools. Medford Police Chief Leo Sacco asked for the public’s help in determining who left the clip behind.

