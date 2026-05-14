QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A kayaker was pulled from the water in Quincy Wednesday night, according to Quincy police.

Police said they received a call reporting a kayak in the area of Moon Island and Nickerson Rock at approximately 6 p.m. First responders eventually found a man believed to have been in the kayak and he was pulled from the water.

The man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton. His condition has not been released.

Quincy police and fire crews were on scene on Victory Road in Marina Bay until approximately 8 p.m.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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