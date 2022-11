A group of kayakers, including two children, were rescued after being swept out to sea in Tomales, California.

The sheriff’s office said a bystander reported seeing two kayaks struggling in the rough surf.

Deputies had to use a helicopter to get to the kayakers when they ended up stranded on a beach.

The kayakers boarded the chopper and were brought to safety.

