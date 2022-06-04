The stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has been arrested on perjury charges, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester was previously indicted on a charger of theft by deception in March, in a case that was not said to be related to Harmony’s disappearance, and was arrested on gun charges in April.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019. According to authorities, Harmony’s disappearance is believed to have occured between November and December of that year although police were not made aware until 2021.

In September of 2021, a concerned party made police aware that she had not seen Harmony in a long period of time and officials were later able to confirm her name did not appear in school registry systems.

