Keene, NH officials warning residents of systemic error that could cause high carbon monoxide levels

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - The city of Keene, New Hampshire is warning residents who are Liberty Utilities customers of a “system error” at the distribution plant on Wednesday that could cause appliances and heaters to produce high carbon monoxide levels.

The city’s public works department posted a warning on Facebook about 8 a.m. alerting residents to the issue and urging them to call 911 and evacuate their homes if their carbon monoxide alarms go off.

Shortly after the announcement, city officials said firefighters and Liberty Utilities crews had begun checking nearby customer locations and have not yet found carbon monoxide levels.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)