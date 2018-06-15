(WHDH) — Put down the spoon! Kellogg’s voluntarily recalled Honey Smacks cereal because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces the cereal after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding reported illnesses.

According to the CDC, 73 people in the United States has contracted salmonella after eating Honey Smacks. There are a number of cases in New England, including five in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

Twenty-four people have been hospitalized after getting sick, officials said.

Consuming products contaminated with salmonella may result in serious illness, according to the CDC. Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems could get fatal infections.

