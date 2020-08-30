Kennedy, Markey pound pavement to get out the vote

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joseph Kennedy III continued their last-minute push for votes in appearances across Massachusetts Sunday, with only 48 hours to go before the Senate primary election on Tuesday.

Markey, the incumbent, stopped in Newton with District Attorney Marian Ryan and said young people have to get out and vote for the future of the country.

“All these young people that represent the next generation right now in 2020, right now they are rising up in 2020, they are the army that has arrived,” Markey said.

Kennedy, with supporters Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Thompkins and former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, spoke to supporters in Dorchester and said voters know why he is running.

“They know that it is time for change, they know what these last years and months have been like, they know that we are capable of so much more and so much better and they are asking for support from the federal government and the US Senator and I’m excited to bring it to them,” Kennedy said.

