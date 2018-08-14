Kennedy Presidential Library lets public vote on new podcast name

BOSTON (WHDH) - The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is holding a vote to determine the name of a new podcast about the life of the 35th president.

The podcast, produced with the JFK Library Foundation, is expected to discuss the “life and legacy” of Kennedy and his contributions to the presidency.

A series of seven submissions were posted on the library’s Facebook page. The library says the deadline to vote is this Friday.

For a list of the submissions and to vote, click here.

