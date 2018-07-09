OAKLAND, Calif. (WHDH) – A man who filmed a confrontation that was widely shared online has launched a city council campaign.

Kenzie Smith, 37, is running for the Oakland, California City Council. His name made national headlines when he was barbecuing in a local park and a woman called the police on him.

Smith said he was racially profiled, and he wants to make sure no one else goes through what he went through.

