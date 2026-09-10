PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy’s Defense Attorney, Kevin Reddington, has filed a new motion after a mistrial was declared in the case against Clancy.

Reddington’s filing was received by the superior court on Thursday, and in the six-page filing, he motions for Judge William Sullivan to enter a required finding of not guilty in her case.

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Some jurors came forward in the

In the filing, Reddington argued that Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz did not present evidence that would enable the juror, earnestly seeking the truth, to determine the defendant’s guilt was proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Reddington also claims the state was unable to prove Clancy was mentally able to mentally conform to the requirements of the law and should, in turn, be found not guilty.

Read the entire motion below —

In that case, Clancy would then return to a mental institution with the possibility of going free one day.

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