CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A soccer event held at Concord-Carlisle High School had one goal in mind: advancing ovarian cancer prevention.

Kicks for Cancer started 16 years ago, after the assistant coach of Concord-Carlisle High School’s boys soccer team suffered a life changing loss.

“It was started in honor of my mom, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2007, and it just means so much to my family and now really to the whole community,” said coach Steve Wells.

Through the years the event has won a lot of support; Teams from all over eastern Massachusetts now compete to raise money for the cause.

“It’s a joy to see it continue to grow,” said Trish Siefer, an administrator with Kicks for Cancer.

“You feel the love and you feel the purpose behind this,” said Johanna Lewis, who is also an organizer with Kicks for Cancer.

