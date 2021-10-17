BOSTON (WHDH) - Kike Hernandez, undeniably one of the hottest hitters in the playoffs, continued his historic run Saturday night by smashing another home run in Game 2 of the ALCS.

The Red Sox center fielder took yet another celebratory ride in the laundry cart after giving the team a nine to none lead over the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park.

His teammates say they are happy to see the offense click in at the right time.

“You have guys hitting in the top of the order and the guys hitting at the bottom of the order. It’s a deadly lineup,” said JD Martinez. “The way he’s playing, I mean it’s just a potent lineup, one through 8, one through 9.”

Hernandez’s latest homer tied for the most home runs in a single postseason in Red Sox history with former second baseman Todd Walker, and legend David Ortiz.

Fans say they love getting to watch the playoff heroics every time he steps on the field.

“I can’t remember someone as great as him in the playoffs since Ortiz,” one man said.

Son Nation is now looking to the future and hoping Hernandez has at least a few more big swings left in him as the ALCS shifts back to Boston.

