Kimberly Bookman is an enterprising reporter who joined the 7News team in August 2014. She’s been reporting in Boston for several years, securing a number of exclusive interviews, helping to break the news of the Holden doctor diagnosed with Ebola and investigating problems disciplining sexual assaults on college campuses.

Kimberly has reported from the front lines of some of the biggest events in recent Massachusetts history: from the Marathon Attacks to the arrest of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, the capture of notorious gangster Whitey Bulger, the Western Massachusetts tornado and several local sports team championships.

Follow @kimberlybookman

Kimberly’s coverage has won accolades as part of many Emmy-winning teams. Her excellence in journalism has been recognized with a regional Murrow award and several Emmys and AP awards.

Before reporting in Boston, Kimberly reported for WMUR-TV in Manchester, NH, WMAR-TV in Baltimore, MD, WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, SC and WETM-TV in Elmira, NY.

Kimberly is a dedicated volunteer for Dress for Success Boston. In 2014, the organization honored her with a “Standing Strong” award for helping to empower women. She has also given her time to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

A graduate of American University in Washington, DC, Kimberly holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Kimberly is a Needham native whose passion for news developed while watching local TV stations. Now reporting for 7News, her journey has come full circle, as she covers the news in her home state.

