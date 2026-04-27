WASHINGTON (WHDH) - King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to land at Andrews Air Force Base Monday and then make their way to the White House.

The palace discussed any security concerns after the attack at the correspondents dinner but said the trip is going forward.

Security is even tighter than usual here with fencing and jersey barriers put on on Pennsylvania Avenue overnight added to already tight security around the White House.

There was some speculation the royals might stay at Blair House, the official residence for his level visitors but president trump let the cat out of the bag Sunday, saying they will be staying at the White House itself.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Trump answered security concerns saying the White House is as safe a place as can be.

Events in Washington will include tea at the White House Monday afternoon. King Charles will address a joint session of Congress. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, did 45-years ago.

There will also be a State Dinner at the White House.

The King and Queen will visit New York City later this week and attend ceremonies at the 9-11 Memorial and meet first responders there. They will also attend a King’s Trust Reception.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted President Trump just last year after Charles’ coronation.

This return visit has been planned for months since, and well before recent tensions between the president and the British prime minister over the war in Iran. President Trump told the BBC the King’s visit could absolutely help with that.

The King traditionally stays out of politics but is expected to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, talking about the common goals and common bonds the two nation’s share.

“In many ways, America to Americans seems like we were the biggest loss for them, but for the Brits we were just another one of the colonies,” Kathryn LaMontagne said, Royal Expert. “They controlled the earth’s surface. Rule Britannia, Britannia rules the waves, so, we’re not as big of a deal to them as they are to us. But the special relationship that we’ve had you, know, effectively since then, but then in 1946 with Winston’s Churchill’s speech in Fulton, Missouri, it became kind of cemented in our psyches that we have this kind of relation. So that relationship we want to continue, but it is trickier in certain time more than others to maintain it, and maintain the peace that goes with it.”

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