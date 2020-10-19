Kowloon announces Halloween movies for upcoming drive-in screenings

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon Restaurant on Monday announced that it will be screening a pair of iconic Halloween movies at its drive-in theater in Saugus this week.

The eatery on Route 1 says it will screen “Scream” on Thursday and “Gremlins” on Friday. Doors for both movies open at 5:30 p.m. and showtime is slated for 7 p.m.

The Kowloon car hop and drive-in features a tiki bar, a socially-distant outdoor dining area with umbrella-covered tables, and an adjacent turf area where guests are welcomed to bring their own lounge chairs and blankets.

The drive-in area has a giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen and space for cars to park.

A full menu of Kowloon’s signature foods, soft drinks, and cocktails is available.

Those interested in reserving a parking spot or table can call 781-233-0077 or go to the Kowloon’s website.

