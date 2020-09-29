Kowloon to hold outdoor country music Oktoberfest concert

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Kowloon will continue its outdoor events with a country music Oktoberfest on Oct. 24, managers said.

The restaurant has been screening movies outside during the pandemic and will host The Local Women of Country Music concert featuring Whisky-6, Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy, Martin & Kelly and Carly Tefft.

Attendees can sit at tables of up to four or in cars of up to six people. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)