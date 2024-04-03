EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Group has released new designs for a plan that would replace smokestacks in Everett with a soccer stadium that would be the new home of the New England Revolution.

Moving the New England Revolution out of Gillette Stadium and into their own professional soccer stadium has been an idea that’s been discussed for years. And now state Sen. Sal DiDomenico is reviving the effort through a bill with the goal of bringing economic development along the Mystic River.

Officials eyeing a 43-acre site across from Encore Boston Harbor, where a defunct power plant currently sits.

“This legislation is about the financial harm that Everett is already suffering from the dwindling value of outdated and environment nuisance,” said Everett Mayor Carlo Demaria.

Gov. Maura Healey says she supports boosting the economy in Everett.

“It’s a gateway city, it’s been the subject for a lot of environmental issues, polluted land, it’s an opportunity to bring that up bring jobs and bring some great entertainment in but a lot to work through I know the legislature is taking that up now,” she said.

But some people who live in the area aren’t sold on the idea.

One woman said, “We will be held hostage in our community on event says and nights. Why build in an area with existing nightmarish traffic?”

