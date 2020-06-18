BOSTON (WHDH) - Four Seasons Boston will give their laid-off employees full severance packages in a reverse decision that came after those former workers voiced their concerns, the company announced.

On May 12, 194 staff members said they received brief phone calls notifying them of their firing and then later were given notice that they would not be allowed back on the premises and that their severance would be less than what they were told in the company handbook, according to a release issued by the Boston City Council.

The luxury hotel said they have since reconsidered their decision on a lowered severance pay and that those former workers will now receive full packages consistent with what is outlined in the policy covering normal operations.

“This has been a very difficult process for all of us and we truly wish we weren’t facing these changes,” Four Seasons Boston General Manager Michael Pedder said in a statement. “We will always be grateful for your length of service and contribution.”

He added that, “While the future remains unclear, as we communicated previously, we hope that when Boston’s economy and the hospitality industry revives, many of those who lost their jobs will be able to rejoin us, with their tenure continuing.”

Boston City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to condemn the hotel following the employee terminations.

