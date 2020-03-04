HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large section of Hanover is without power after a fallen tree downed wires on Wednesday.

The high winds are to blame for the downed tree and wires, according to Hanson police.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they find fallen wires. They are also warned not to approach or touch them as they may be live.

Anyone with questions about the power outage is asked to call National Grid.

Power is currently out to a large area of Hanover due to high winds. Contact 911 for any wires down and assume they are live. Do not approach or touch them. Contact @nationalgridus for power outages. pic.twitter.com/904Pd38oLI — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) March 4, 2020

