STERLING, Mass. (WHDH) – A large fire tore through a barn in Sterling, Saturday night.

Flames were seen shooting out of the barn on Chase Hill Road.

The barn appears to have collapsed.

Multiple departments were called in to help put the fire out.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

