Large pack of pigs seen roaming streets of Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A large pack of pigs was seen roaming the streets of Marshfield on Tuesday morning.

Dwight Geller told 7NEWS that he spotted about 30 pigs heading east on Route 139 near Quirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Plain Street.

Authorities have been notified and are working to wrangle the animals.

It’s not clear where the pigs broke loose from.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)