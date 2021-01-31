Large police presence after reported shooting in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence could be seen gathering outside of the scene of a reported shooting in Weymouth on Sunday morning.

Officers and a SWAT team could be seen outside of The Mastlight apartments after officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m.

Officers tell 7NEWS the incident started out as a shooting and witnesses said at least one person was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

No additional information was immediately released.

