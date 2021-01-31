Large police presence after reported shooting in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence could be seen gathering outside of the scene of a reported shooting in Weymouth on Sunday morning.

Officers and a SWAT team could be seen outside of The Mastlight apartments after officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m.

Officers tell 7NEWS the incident started out as a shooting and witnesses said at least one person was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

No additional information was immediately released.

Big swat scene in South Weymouth this morning. Police say it all began with a shooting around 3:30am. Officers from many surrounding towns here to assist. @7News pic.twitter.com/uHZ0LMqA5r — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 31, 2021

Swat teams have cleared in South Weymouth after an early morning shooting. We’re told the Norfolk county district attorney is on his way with an update. @7News — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 31, 2021

