NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police surrounded a home on Blackmer Street in New Bedford Wednesday night after shots were fired at officers, officials said.

A SWAT team also responded to the home, and police used drones to peer inside the building. People who live in the area were evacuated as law enforcement secured the scene.

The person responsible for the shots has not been identified at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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