Largest cruise ship to ever visit Boston set to arrive this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - The largest cruise ship to ever visit Boston will dock in the city this weekend as part of its 10-night inaugural North American tour.

MSC Cruises’ mega-ship — the MSC Meraviglia — will be docked at Boston Pier at 89 Black Falcon Berth on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Meraviglia boasts a massive Mediterranean-style central promenade, the longest LED dome at sea, an atmosphere pool, and a horizon pool. It has a double-occupancy capacity of 4,488.

It’s currently on a record-breaking trip along the eastern coast of North America, becoming the largest ship to ever port in Manhattan, Boston, Portland, and Bar Harbor. It will then sail to Miami, where it will homeport.

MSC Cruises has a fleet of 16 modern cruise ships that sail to more than 200 destinations around the world.

