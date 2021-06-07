(WHDH) — A Las Vegas woman smashed her way into the record books.

Kortney Olson smashed three watermelons between her legs in seven seconds. The previous record was 14 seconds.

Olson — who is a bodybuilder — says she hopes her record inspires young girls to be stronger.

“We’re told as a society that women are the weaker sex, and we want women to know that we are equal and although somethings – we all have varying degrees of differences that we can do, but at the end of the day women are super powerful,” she said.

It takes about 364 pounds of force to smash a watermelon.

