BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin is reminding voters that Wednesday is the last day to apply to vote by mail in all Sept. 14 city preliminary elections.

Applications must arrive at the city election office by 5 p.m. in order for a ballot to be mailed.

Any voter who wishes to cast their ballot by mail may apply by submitting a signed request for a ballot by drop box, email, fax, or by mail. Emailed applications must include an image of a hand-written signature.

Since the U.S. Postal Service recommends allowing up to 7 days for mail delivery, Galvin is urging voters to use drop boxes to submit applications and ballots, especially in the 15 cities holding elections on Sept. 14.

“The mail can take up to a week to be delivered, so if you haven’t returned your ballot already, you should use a drop box if you can,” Galvin said. “If you haven’t applied yet, keep in mind that your application will need to reach your city election office by 5 p.m. tomorrow and you will likely need to use a drop box to return your ballot.”

Voters who have not already returned a ballot still have the option of voting in person.

A list of upcoming city elections and polling hours is available on Galvin’s website.

