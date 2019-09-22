Lawmaker wants Rhode Island to ban flavored e-cigarettes

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. Federal health authorities say vaping giant Juul Labs illegally promoted its electronic cigarettes as a safer option to smoking, including in a presentation to school children. The Food and Drug Administration issued a stern warning letter to the company Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, flagging various claims by Juul, including that its products are “much safer than cigarettes.” The FDA has been investigating Juul for months but had not previously warned the company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A lawmaker in Rhode Island plans to introduce a bill to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

Rep. Julie Casimiro says she’s planning to propose a ban after the new legislative session begins in January. She says the products need to be removed from store shelves “for the health and safety of our children.”

The North Kingstown Democrat will model her legislation after a ban imposed in Michigan last Wednesday . Retailers there were given two weeks to comply.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sept. 4 that Michigan would become the first state to move toward banning flavored e-cigarettes, accusing companies of using candy flavors and deceptive advertising to appeal to kids.

But New York officially became the first state when regulators there approved emergency rules Tuesday.

