Lawmakers discuss merits, drawbacks of adding 5 cent deposit to nip bottles

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are considering adding alcohol nips to the state’s bottle bill.

A debate got underway at a hearing on Wednesday over a proposal to add a five-cent deposit on nips.

Senator Sal Didomenico says that city leaders are reaching out to him to complain about an abundance of nip bottles littering their town.

“I was just in the city of Everett prior to testifying this morning, and our city leaders were texting me the entire ride here with pictures of nips all over our community — parking lots, in gutters, tree pits all over the city,” he said.

Some groups including the Massachusetts Packing Stores Association oppose the bill, claiming the widespread littering problem should not be blamed on nip bottles alone.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)