BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are holding an oversight hearing into the Department of Children and Families following the death of a Fall River teenager living with autism.

The Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons and Disabilities is set to hold the virtual hearing at 10 a.m. after a report by the Office of the Child Advocate found that DCF missed key warning signs and made a decision that “was not clinically justified” when it returned David Almond and his brother to the home the agency had removed them from about three years earlier.

David died on Oct. 21, 2020. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide caused by “failure to thrive and malnutrition due to starvation and neglect in an adolescent with autism spectrum disorder.”

David’s father, John Almond, and his father’s girlfriend, Jacyln Marie Coleman, are being held without bail in connection with David’s death.

They have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and neglect of a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury.

