NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawmakers on Beacon Hill were set to introduce new legislation that would put the still-unfinished Norwood Hospital under eminent domain.

The bill would have the state seize control of the property as it searches for a new owner.

It was previously owned by Steward Health Care, which went bankrupt in 2024.

Now, the hospital is under the control of a trust fund linked to Steward.

Lawmakers who introduced the bill said that if a “favorable outcome” is not found the state should take control of the hospital and find a new operator itself.

Norwood Hospital was destroyed in a flood back in 2020; it supported patients from 13 communities, but the reconstruction was put on pause after Steward went bankrupt.

