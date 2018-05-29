LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Lawrence Monday has been arrested on a murder charge, officials said.

Joel Monegro, 32, of Lawrence, is in custody at Tufts Medical Center, where he is recovering from stab wounds he sustained during an apparent domestic violence incident that claimed the life of his 28-year-old wife, Yesinia Torres, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s Office said Tuesday.

Lawrence police officers responding to a reported stabbing on Doyle Street about 5 p.m. found Torres and Monegro suffering from stab wounds.

They were both rushed by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being airlifted to two different Boston hospitals.

Torres died in surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

An arraignment has not been scheduled at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation by Lawrence police and state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

