Lawrence man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges in connection with an ongoing joint state and federal investigation, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Delcio Rodriguez, 29, of Lawrence was arrested Wednesday after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET), and Massachusetts State Troopers conducted a joint operation that led to a motor vehicle stop.

Authorities arrested Rodriguez after law enforcement officials allegedly found 435 grams of fentanyl and seven grams of crack cocaine in his car.

Investigators found an additional 100 grams of fentanyl and 51 grams of crack cocaine while executing a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home in Lawrence.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty Friday in Lawrence District Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, and one count of trafficking 10 grams or more of fentanyl.

Judge Robert A. Brennan set bail at $250,000 cash pending a hearing July 9.

