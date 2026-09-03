LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña will be arraigned Thursday on federal fraud charges.

The 61-year-old is accused of using more than $1.5 million in pandemic-era small business loans to fund his campaign account and personal expenses.

DePeña is charged with one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

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